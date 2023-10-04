CJN Warns Son, 22 New Federal High Court Judges To Shun Corruption

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Wednesday, told the newly appointed 23 Judges of the Federal High Court that the National Judicial Council (NJC) which he heads is capable of fishing out bad eggs in the judiciary, warning them to resist the temptation of corruption.

Ariwoola said this after the 23 new judges of the FHC took their oath of office at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

With their inauguration, the total number of Federal High Court judges in Nigeria has increased from 73 to 96, THE WHISTLER gathered.

Speaking to the audience, Ariwoola advised the new judges to sever ties with anything that will smear their hands and bring them into disrepute in the course of their new assignment.

The CJN said even though judicial officers are not spirits or superhuman beings, the society has so much expectations from them, adding they must be wary of tempting offers from litigants.

“The bench is neither for the indolent, the greedy nor those with dubious character, who can easily fall for a plate of porridge offered by desperate litigants.

“You must, at all times, rise above temptations and trials that might obstruct or even halt your rise to the pinnacle of your career,” the CJN said.

While congratulating them for their new role, the CJN warned that the searchlight of the National Judicial Council will beam on all judicial officers across the country and detect corrupt officers.

“The NJC should never, either by omission or commission, be mistaken for a toothless Bulldog. It can bark fiercely and as well bite deeply and aggressively, too.

“Our radar is sophisticated enough to detect every form of corruption and wrongdoing by Judicial officers; and we will not waste a moment in taking the necessary action to fish out the bad eggs,” the CJN added.

Those newly sworn-in includes the CJN’s son, Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr.

As disclosed by the Supreme Court, the names of the news judges are below:

“Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State; Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State; Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State; Musa Kakaki from Kaduna State; Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige from Sokoto State; and Sharon Tanko Ishaya from Kebbi State.

“Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from Ogun State; Yilwa Hauwa Joseph from Gombe State; Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy from Rivers State; Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi from Kogi State; Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa from Benue State; Amina Aliyu Mohammad from Katsina State; Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi from Kwara State; Hauwa Buhari from Federal Capital Territory; and Aishatu Auta Ibrahim from Borno State.

“Hussaini Dadan-Garba from Bauchi State; Ibrahim Ahmad Kala from Gombe State; Mashkur Salisu from Zamfara State; Onah Chigozie Sergius from Enugu State; Egbe Raphael Joshua from Bayelsa State; Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. from Oyo State; Ekerete Udofot Akpan from Akwa Ibom State; and Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam from Ebonyi State. “