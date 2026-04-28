Cleric Rejects Western Education, Advocates Islamic Schools

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A controversial statement by an Ilorin-based Islamic cleric has triggered widespread reactions after he reportedly declared that modern Western education is no longer relevant and urged parents to withdraw their children from conventional schools in favor of Arabic institutions.

The cleric, identified as Sheikh Hamad Labeeb made the remarks during a gathering saying “Western education has lost its value in shaping responsible children. Parents should focus on Arabic and Islamic schools where children can learn proper morals and religious principles.”

The statement has since sparked intense public debate, with many Nigerians expressing concern about its potential implications for child development and national progress.

Education advocates and civil society groups strongly criticized the comments, describing them as misleading and dangerous in a country already grappling with high rates of out-of-school children.

A Kwara-based education consultant, warned that dismissing formal education could further worsen poverty and unemployment.

Also, @kayode said “he traveled to the UK last year or 2024, he did not carry the heavy load of sin on his head oo! The same man now says “iwe o ta mo” check his family, graduates go dey plenty. Hypocrites.”

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@alayo said that “Education helps you get better jobs, earn more money, and understand life better. It builds confidence, improves decision-making, and makes you independent. It also opens more opportunities and helps you grow in life.”

@ Rasheeda also commented that “Religious education is important, but completely rejecting formal education is harmful. Children need balanced learning that prepares them for both spiritual and economic realities,” she said.

@emmyray said “In this AI & digital generation? Even though u’re unable to secure a good job, education is the best.”

@olayinka said “The phone and TikTok he’s using is a product of education stop misleading people”

Some Islamic scholars also distanced themselves from the cleric’s position, arguing that Islam encourages the pursuit of knowledge in all beneficial forms, including science, technology, and modern academics.

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However, the cleric traveled to the UK last year to enjoy the benefits of a developed society, an opportunity made possible through education. His journey raises questions about the contradiction in dismissing modern education as irrelevant while personally benefiting from the knowledge, systems, and global access it provides.

Social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions, with many users calling for a balanced integration of religious and conventional education rather than an outright rejection