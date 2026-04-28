Ex-Army Spokesman Admits Welfare Gaps, Says System ‘Far From Perfect’

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A former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General S.K. Usman (retd.), has acknowledged gaps in the welfare of Nigerian troops, even as he dismissed viral claims of poor feeding and inadequate care as “misleading” and, in some cases, deliberately manipulated.

Speaking on Arise News on Tuesday, Usman said while the military system is not perfect, efforts are ongoing to improve conditions for personnel amid rising economic pressures and security demands.

His comments come against the backdrop of viral videos alleging that soldiers purchase their own uniforms and are poorly fed, particularly those deployed to the frontlines.

Usman, however, pushed back on the claims, revealing that preliminary investigations showed that at least one of the viral videos was doctored.

“The soldier in question deliberately manipulated the content—splitting the food into two portions and removing the meat,” he said. “There is clearly an element of mischief in some of these reports.”

He added that both the Nigerian Army and the Air Force had launched investigations into similar allegations, stressing the need for media organisations to verify such claims before amplifying them.

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“There is enormous responsibility on gatekeepers in the media to interrogate these issues thoroughly,” he said.

Despite his defence of the system, the retired general admitted that welfare challenges persist, particularly in light of Nigeria’s economic realities.

Responding to concerns about the daily ration cash allowance (RCA), reportedly pegged at N3,000 per day, Usman conceded that the amount may no longer be adequate.

“How do you expect someone to feed on N3,000 per day in the prevailing circumstances?” he asked. “The cost of living has increased tremendously. Commanders cannot give what they do not have.”

He called for authorities to urgently review the allowance in line with inflation, noting that the burden of rising food prices affects not only soldiers but institutions nationwide.

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On allegations that troops purchase their own equipment, including boots and night vision goggles, Usman drew a distinction between official provisions and personal choices.

“Certain items like weapons and specialised equipment are controlled and cannot be privately procured,” he explained. “However, individuals may choose to augment their kits for personal comfort.”

The former spokesman also addressed concerns about promotion and alleged favoritism within the ranks, insisting that the military operates a structured, merit-based system governed by strict criteria.

“In this profession, you don’t need to know anybody to rise,” he said. “I am a living testimony.”

He acknowledged, however, that recent changes in service conditions—such as longer promotion timelines and additional course requirements—may not be widely understood, leading to misconceptions among personnel.

On housing, Usman admitted that while there have been improvements over the years, gaps remain.

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“There is tremendous progress compared to the past, but we are not yet where we should be,” he said, citing ongoing housing schemes and loan initiatives aimed at supporting personnel during and after service.

Usman further warned that unverified narratives and misinformation—especially on social media—could have serious implications for troop morale.

“These issues, when exaggerated or misrepresented, can demoralise troops,” he said. “And when troops are demoralised, it affects national security.”

He also noted that while the military maintains a social media policy restricting personnel from airing grievances online, enforcement remains a challenge in the digital age.

“There is a policy, and it is still in force. But the realities of social media today require continuous review and enforcement,” he said.

Ultimately, Usman struck a balanced tone – defending the institution saying, “The system is not perfect – far from it,” he said. “But efforts are being made to ensure fairness and improve the welfare of those who risk their lives for the country.”