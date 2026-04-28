Court Summons Obazee, Police Commissioner In Emefiele $6.23m Fraud Trial

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A Federal Capital Territory High Court has issued a subpoena compelling two key prosecution witnesses to appear today in the ongoing trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over an alleged $6.23m fraud.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court ordered former Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, and Commissioner of Police, Eloho Okpoziakpo, to appear on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as prosecution witnesses. The subpoena was issued on April 27, 2026, directing both individuals to appear in the morning.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Emefiele on an amended 20-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, and conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence to the tune of $6.23m. The prosecution alleges that the funds were withdrawn from the CBN Abuja branch vault using forged documents purportedly bearing the signatures of former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. Emefiele has denied the allegations, challenging investigators to make public the documents and statements obtained during interrogation.

The trial has experienced multiple adjournments, with reports indicating that prosecution delays have contributed to repeated rescheduling. There are also indications that the federal government may again notify the court of the unavailability of Commissioner Okpoziakpo due to another engagement, potentially delaying proceedings further.

Obazee’s investigation, conducted after his appointment by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023, reportedly uncovered wider financial irregularities at the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership. These include allegations of unauthorised currency issuance, controversial Ways and Means financing, COVID-19-related expenditures, and the alleged diversion of over N17bn through multiple financial institutions.

Some individuals initially listed in connection with the case, including Boss Mustapha, have since been repositioned as prosecution witnesses, a development analysts say could affect the structure of the prosecution’s case.

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Okpoziakpo, who previously served as Head of Operations at the Office of the Special Investigator, was reportedly involved in the investigation that led to an Interpol red notice request for suspects linked to the alleged document forgery.