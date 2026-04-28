FCT Senator Warns Of Looming Crisis, Says Youth Anger Could Explode

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Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly, has warned that Nigeria is on the brink of a major social crisis, cautioning that rising hardship and widespread youth frustration could trigger unrest if urgent reforms are not implemented.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the senator described the current state of the country as unprecedentedly dire, pointing to worsening economic conditions, insecurity, and declining public services.

“The country has never ever been this way, Charles,” Kingibe said. “No electricity, insecurity has never been this bad, food insecurity is at its worst ever… everything in the country is melting down.”

She stressed that the daily struggle for survival has left many Nigerians exhausted, noting that even basic communication has become difficult. “You have to dial somebody at least five times before you can actually have one conversation,” she said, underscoring what she described as systemic failure across sectors.

Kingibe warned that, “If this restive youth who have no future, nothing to look forward to—joblessness, hunger—if we let them explode, I am sorry, APC, PDP, ADC, every P will be put in one basket when the country explodes.”

The senator linked the rising tension to a lack of opportunities for young people, noting that a significant portion of the population is under 35 but faces bleak prospects.

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“The average 70 percent or more of our population is under 35. What are the plans for them? Nothing. Nothing,” she said. “They do not have jobs. They have no future. They have nothing.”

She added that even those with jobs are struggling to cope with rising costs. “Tell me somebody who is even earning N100,000—where does he start?” she queried, revealing that some of her staff had requested staggered work schedules due to transportation and living expenses.

Kingibe also painted a stark picture of deepening poverty, saying she regularly receives pleas for food assistance. “I can show you my phone—people just begging, not ‘give me money,’ just ‘give me food.’ Things are not good,” she said.

On the political front, the FCT senator defended the emerging opposition coalition, which recently met in Ibadan, describing it as a response to the severity of the country’s challenges rather than mere political ambition.

“What makes this one different is the state of the country demands that it should be different,” she said.

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She accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to suppress opposition parties and steer the country toward a one-party system, an allegation the APC has consistently denied.

“They are trying to eliminate any major opposition party and that’s the truth. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it,” Kingibe said. “That’s why it’s an alliance—it’s the people versus the ruling party.”

As part of the coalition’s strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections, Kingibe confirmed that opposition parties are considering backing a single presidential candidate.

“We want to consolidate all our support and our votes around one candidate,” she said, explaining that while the candidate would emerge from one party, others could choose not to field candidates and instead offer support.

Despite concerns about potential disagreements among prominent political figures, she expressed confidence that a consensus would be reached. “Dire situations call for serious solutions. We will agree,” she said.

Kingibe also called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), raising concerns about his impartiality