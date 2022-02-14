Coach Kennedy Boboye Leaves Akwa United

Coach Kennedy Boboye has parted ways with reigning NPFL champions Akwa United.

This followed the club’s poor results in the current Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Mfon Patrick, media manager, Akwa United FC, in a release on Monday, said, “Boboye walked away after Akwa United’s goalless draw at home against Heartland FC on match-day 12 in Uyo – their third successive draw at home in six matches.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Boboye took over from Coach John Obuh in December 2019, and led Akwa United to their first NPFL title last season.

However, he failed to replicate that form after twelve rounds of matches this season

Akwa United currently lie 8th on the log with 17 points after 12 games. The club managed four victories, five draws and three defeats.

The club wishes Coach Boboye well in his future endeavours, according to the media manager.