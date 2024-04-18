Excitement In Owerri As Heartland FC Returns To Home Ground Months After NPFL Ban

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

There is excitement in Owerri as the Heartland Football Club is set to play their next home game at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri months after the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) banned the usage of the stadium in January.

The ban which also affected Abia Warriors according to NPFL was due to poor condition of their playing pitches.

In a post on the club’s official Facebook page, it said that the club having passed the series of inspections by the NPFL board will play their next home game at the stadium.

“Following series of inspections by the NPFL board, and subsequent approval, we are glad to announce that we return to Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri for our games starting on Friday, April 19 (tomorrow) when we face Shooting Stars in a MD 31 tie.

“We enjoin our fans in Owerri and its environs, to storm the D.A.S. and come cheer us to victory.”

The club which is having a poor run in the NPFL this season are currently 19th on the table with 26 points after 30 games.

They are expected to fight against relegation in their next home game against Shooting Stars who are currently 16th on the league table with 35 points.