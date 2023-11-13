Coalition Calls For 20 Per Cent Tax On Sugar-Sweetened Beverages To Curb Diabetes Surge

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a move to combat the escalating economic toll of diabetes on Nigeria, the National Action Plan on Sugar Reduction Coalition has unveiled a compelling case, asserting that the disease inflicts a direct annual cost of $4.5 billion on the country.

In addition to the financial strain, it was emphasised that an individual with diabetes shells out at least N300,000 each year on healthcare expenses.

The Coalition made this known on Monday during an art exhibition in Abuja, to mark World Diabetes Day, where the coalition underscored the urgent need to address the Non-Communicable Diseases risk associated with the consumption of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs).

The event aimed to draw public attention to the growing burden these beverages place on the health sector.

World Diabetes Day is observed yearly on November 14, with the theme” Access to Diabetes Care” aimed to raise awareness of the impact of diabetes on the public and to highlight opportunities to strengthen prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease, in addition to stressing the need for equitable access to essential care and ways to minimise their risk of complications.

Speaking at the exhibition, the President of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria, Dr. Alkali Mohammed said the disease can affect any part of the body, emphasising the impact of diabetes on individuals and families.

He noted how the disease not only incurs direct medical costs but also leads to decreased productivity, tying down family members who could otherwise contribute to the workforce.

He said, “We know that in Nigeria, most of the payment is out-of-pocket, so if you add the total costs of all the complications and how it affects any part of the body, that adds to the cost.

“Then the second component is the fact that people become less productive when they lose their eyesight or when they are sick, they don’t go to work.

“If the head of the family or if the mother is diabetic, and she cannot see, some members of the family that could have been productive elsewhere would be tied down to supporting them.

“So it has a multi-factorial component, and the amount could be more than that.”

He revealed a startling statistic that approximately 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes, with over 90 per cent of them having type 2 diabetes.

Globally, he said the number of people with diabetes is expected to surge from 537 million to 737 million by 2040 if decisive actions are not taken.

Advocating for a proactive approach, Dr. Mohammed proposed an increase in the tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

He argued that such a tax hike would not only discourage sugary drink consumption but also generate revenue for the government.

Expressing concern, he pointed out that the government has not clearly defined the utilisation of the existing 10 per cent taxes collected.

Also, the co-chairman of the coalition, Dr. Adamu Umar, stressed that Nigeria carries the highest burden of diabetes in Africa. He raised awareness about under-reported cases, emphasising that some people may be living with the disease unknowingly.

Dr Umar said, “An event like this is an eye opener for policymakers to do the needful and increase awareness on what we eat, drink, and do to reduce the burden of NCDs, especially diabetes which has a lot to do with our lifestyles.

“We want proper implementation of the agreed tax to better the lives of diabetes patients.”

The NASR coalition comprised health organisations advocating for policy measures aimed at reducing the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages linked to non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cancer, and hypertension.