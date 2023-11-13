‘Your Victory Well Deserved’ – Ex-President Jonathan Congratulates Gov Diri On His Re-Election

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated incumbent Governor, Douye Diri on his reelection as Bayelsa State Governor for another four years.

Jonathan, whose wife Patience fell out with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timipre Sylva, which cost him his reelection bid in 2012 said Diri deserved his victory at the poll as a renewal of the people’s faith in his leadership.

Advertisement

Sylva was governor of Bayelsa between 2008 and 2012 but political differences with then First Lady, Patience Jonathan, cost him his reelection bid.

The PDP refused to allow him secure the ticket instead gave the ticket to a freshman, Seriake Dickson.

Sylva has unsuccessfully tried to return to get his second bid achieved since then.

And results declared from the Saturday election showed Diri scored 175,196 votes while Sylva scored 110,108 votes, to again consign the former Minister of State for Petroleum to another defeat.

Advertisement

The former president who voted alongside his wife, in his personal message on Monday, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Diri reflected said Diri’s reelection confered more responsibilities on him.

He said, “Your victory at the poll is well-deserved, as it demonstrates the people’s faith in your leadership and reward for years of commitment to peace, prosperity, and progress of Bayelsa.

“Your success confers on you more responsibilities, as the people have, through the ballot, entrusted you with hope and expectation for a better and prosperous future.”

He urged the governor “to reciprocate this confidence reposed on you by the people through this mandate and work for the general good and progress of all Bayelsans, irrespective of political affiliation, senatorial district, clan or community.

“I commend all the candidates for their participation in the just concluded election and for their determination and passion to serve the people of Bayelsa. The victory of one candidate does not translate to a conquest of the other.

Advertisement

“This is a victory for all Bayelsans. I urge all stakeholders to put the interest of the state above personal and political interests. We must, at this time, unite and work towards building a better Bayelsa.

“My dear Governor, your re-election should consolidate the unity and progress of our dear Bayelsa State.

“Finally, I call on the electoral umpire and other stakeholders to take seriously the issues of the off-cycle elections and work towards the improvement of the electoral system and sustainability of our nation’s democracy,” Jonathan said.