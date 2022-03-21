Coalition Calls For Probe Into Burning Of Ohanaeze President’s Country Home

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Monday, described the burning of the country home of Amb George Obiozor, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as ‘wicked, barbaric, despicable and unwarranted’.

Recall that Obiozor’s country home at Awomama, Oru East Local Council of Imo State, was Saturday morning razed by unknown persons. A source said the yet-to-be-identified persons drove to his compound around 6:15am, shot sporadically before setting the house ablaze.

In a reaction, the coalition, through its leader, Goodluck Ibem, said the act was ‘madness taken far’. It therefore called for an independent probe into the matter.

The statement read in part, “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the burning and destruction of the house of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, and the house of his brother, Mr Obiozor, at their country home in Awomamma. This arson is madness taken too far.

“The act is wicked, despicable, barbaric, senseless, and we condemn it in its entirety. This is not who we are as Ndigbo. It is not in the nature of Ndigbo to commit arson or disrespect of elders.

“Professor George Obiozor, since he took over the mantle of leadership as the president general of the apex socio-cultural group of Ndigbo, has never been found wanting on any matter affecting Ndigbo. He has always stood in the way to defend the course and interest of our people at all times.

“Professor Obiozor accepted the call to champion the course and aspirations of our people because of the love he has for his people. He accepted the call to serve because he wants to use his wide range of contacts and connections to advance the fortune of our people.

“He is a fulfilled man who achieved so much in his chosen career of endeavour. He is a man of integrity, strength of character and a man with an overflowing zeal to become a blessing to his people.”

The group said the perpetrators should be treated as enemies of Ndigbo, adding that, “Anyone who took part in the planning and destruction of Obiozor’s house is an enemy of Ndigbo and such person or persons will not go unpunished.

“Any tribe that disrespect their leaders should not expect to be respected by other tribes outside their region. These arsonists and their co-travellers must be arrested to account for their actions against this great leader of Ndigbo.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Obiozor’s predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, also suffered the same fate when his home at Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti LGA of Enugu State was bombed by yet-to-be-arrested persons.