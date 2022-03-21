Attack On Ohanaeze Leader’s Home ‘Deeply Depressing’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “deeply distressing” the destruction in Imo State of the buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor.

Obiozor is the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

In a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, the president, who condemned the violence in the sub-region, urged everyone to maintain peace.

According to him, the law and order situation in the entire South-east is being reviewed.

The president, therefore, called on the people of Imo in particular and the sub-region in general, to maintain peace as the police and other agencies are working to ensure that normalcy is restored soon.”

He extended sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Obiozor whom he urged to maintain his commitment to the ”peace and oneness of the federation against these senseless terrorists.”