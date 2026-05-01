Commuters Lament As Traders Block Karu–Nyanya Expressway

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Commuters along the Karu–Nyanya Expressway in Abuja have decried the growing gridlock caused by the persistent occupation of the road by petty traders, warning that the situation poses a serious risk of accidents.

Speaking exclusively to THE WHISTLER, road users said traders who displayed goods such as trousers and shoes have taken over designated parking spaces meant for commercial vehicles to pick up and drop off passengers.

This development, they noted, has significantly narrowed the usable portion of the road, forcing vehicles to stop on the main carriageway and worsening congestion.

Ismail Dango, who plies the Zuba–Nyanya route, expressed frustration over the situation to THE WHISTLER, noting that the road, already notorious for accidents involving tankers and trailers, continues to face new challenges despite regulatory efforts.

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“The road has always been dangerous, with accidents caused by tankers and trailers failing brakes. Even after authorities restricted trailers from plying this route, we expected relief.

“But now traders have taken over a large portion of the road, creating another form of constraint that should be urgently addressed,” he said.

Dango further lamented the rise in indiscriminate parking, stating that drivers have abandoned designated parks.

“Commuters no longer use the proper parks to offload passengers. Everyone now stops on the main road, which has made the situation worse,” he added.

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Another commuter, Israel Adegoke, corroborated the concerns, calling on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intervene before the situation escalates.

“The FRSC should look into this to prevent accidents. Vehicles can spend over an hour trying to navigate through traffic caused by wrong parking and roadside trading,” he said.

Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that traders typically occupy the affected section of the road between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., further compounding the traffic situation during peak hours.

The spaces originally designated for parking have effectively been converted into makeshift marketplaces.

A road user, Jemima, described her daily ordeal, noting that traffic delays have become routine.

“Anytime I’m returning from work during that period, I already prepare my mind to spend at least an hour in traffic that could have been avoided,” she said.

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Further observations showed the presence of a police post within the vicinity, although officials of the FRSC were notably absent during peak periods of congestion.

The Nyanya–Karu corridor has recorded multiple fatal accidents over the years, including a tragic incident in February 2025.

In several cases, heavy-duty vehicles such as trailers have either overturned near the mini-bridge or crashed along the stretch between Abacha Barracks and the NAF Valley Estate in the area.

Although authorities have restricted trailers from plying the expressway and directed them to designated parking areas, including opposite the NAF Valley, commuters say the road has yet to serve its intended purpose due to the encroachment by traders.