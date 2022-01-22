Comoros Goalkeepers, Coach Contract COVID-19 Ahead Of Match With Cameroon

Comoros are in trouble as two of their goalkeepers at the AFCON have tested positive for Covid-19.

The coach of the team Amir Abdou also tested positive for the virus.

“The coelacanth affected by the Covid with 12 positive cases, among them, the coach Amir abdou, our only two guardians: Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada (Ben Boina being injured),” the Football Federation of Comoros tweeted on Saturday.

Comoros will face Cameroon on Monday in the round of 16 of AFCON.

Cameroon have been impressive in the competition and they finished top of Group F with 7 points.

The indomitable lions of Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar is leading the score chart with 5 goals in the group stage.

Comoros have also been impressive, especially defeating four times AFCON champions Ghana 3-2 in the last game of Group C.

They finished the group stage as one of the best teams finishing third in their Groups.

The video posted at @fedcomfootball also revealed that midfielders Nakibou Aboubakari, Yacine Bourhane, striker Mohamed M’Changama and defenders Kassim Abdallah and Alexis Souahy have tested positive for Covid-19.

The team’s General Manager, El Hadad Hamidi said, “We are trying to do everything in our power to find alternative solutions but without the coach, without major players and especially without our only two goalkeepers who remained, the situation is quite complicated.”