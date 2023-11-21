Confusion As Plateau Assembly Speaker, Deputy Resign After Court Sacks Governor Mutfwang

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Plateau State was on Tuesday thrown into confusion following the resignation of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Moses Thomas Sule, and his deputy, Hon Gwottaon, 24 hours after the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Both lawmakers are considered associates of the governor and are of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor was sacked over the weekend.

It’s not clear why the two leaders of the State Assembly reigned as the governor had resolved to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

The House however elected Gabriel Dawang, the member representing Pankshin North, and Hon Timothy Dantong, representing Riyom constituency, as the new Speaker and new Deputy Speaker respectively.

Their resignations have reportedly caused confusion as to their political leaning and if they were ditching the governor.