2023 Polls: INEC Disappointed Nigerians But We’ll Ensure 2027 Election Results Are Transmitted Electronically – Senate

The Senate Committee on Electoral Matters has reaffirmed its commitment to push for compulsory electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The move aims to enhance the transparency and credibility of electoral processes in Nigeria.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Committee, acknowledged the current legal framework’s limitations in mandating INEC to transmit results electronically.

He emphasized that the recent court ruling did not provide explicit instructions for electronic transmission.

However, Senator Alli assured the public that the Senate is actively working on legislative amendments to address this gap.

“Under the current law, it is not mandatory for INEC to upload results (to the IReV portal). That is what the court has said. But as we are going forward, it is going to be mandatory,” Alli stated in an interview on Channels TV.

Senator Alli acknowledged the importance of technological advancements in ensuring efficient and reliable electronic transmission of election results, noting past challenges with the IReV (INEC Results Viewing) platform.

To address these concerns, he said the Senate will work with INEC to develop and implement robust technological solutions to address the challenge.

“We are looking at the development of technology, improvement of technology because a lot of Nigerians were disappointed when the use of the IReV didn’t work, but going forward, we will try to ensure INEC does something about that,” Alli affirmed.