Hold Oborevwori Responsible If I’m Attacked, Killed During Campaigns, Omo-Agege Says

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has alleged threat to his life and members of his family from the Delta State Government House in Asaba.

Omo-Agege made the allegation in a statement issued on Thursday as he flagged off his senatorial campaigns in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The former senator called on the Nigerian public, the international community, civil society organisations, the media and security agencies to take note of the alleged threats.

“I note with grave concern the disturbing and increasingly credible threats to my life and my family members in Delta State emanating from the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

“As I commence the campaigns, beginning today with stops in Uvwie Local Government Area, and the other seven (7) Local Government Areas, I want the Nigerian public, the international community, civil-society organisations, the media, and all security agencies to take formal notice:

“Should anything untoward happens to me or members of my family, the Nigerian people and more particularly the Urhobo people of Delta Central senatorial district should HOLD the Governor of Delta State Elder Sheriff Oborevwori responsible and accountable.”

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Omo-Agege, who was Deputy President of the 9th Senate, is seeking return to the Red Chamber on the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) platform.

He has had a running political rivalry with Governor Oborevwori since the 2023 Delta State governorship election.

Omo-Agege was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 election, while Oborevwori contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the backing of then Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori won the election with 360,234 votes against Omo-Agege’s 240,229 votes to secure victory in 21 of Delta State’s 25 local government areas.

The Supreme Court later affirmed his election, after which Omo-Agege accepted the judgment and congratulated the governor.

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Since then, both politicians have remained at odds over political leadership and influence in Delta State.