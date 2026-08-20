ASEPA Deepens War Against Unsafe Sanitation, Seals Property Over Human Waste

The disturbing discovery of more than 100 bags of human faeces inside a residential property in Aba has brought into sharp focus a sanitation challenge that often remains hidden behind the walls of homes and businesses.

For the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), however, the discovery is more than an isolated environmental violation. It represents the kind of unsafe sanitation practice that can expose entire communities to serious public health risks and underscores the importance of sustained enforcement of environmental regulations.

Waste Dumping

Acting on a court order, ASEPA operatives on Monday sealed the property after discovering the bags of human waste stored inside the building. Four basins containing human excreta were also found along a corridor.

Perhaps more disturbing was the discovery of a sewage tank located inside a ground-floor room, directly beneath a bed reportedly used by occupants who were said to have been aware of the arrangement.

The findings have raised fundamental questions about the way sewage is managed in densely populated urban communities and the consequences of allowing hazardous sanitation practices to persist unchecked.

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For ASEPA, the response has been swift and unequivocal – the property has been sealed and will remain shut until the identified sanitation breaches are corrected and independently verified by the agency.

The General Manager/Chief Executive of ASEPA, Hon. Ogbonnia Okereke, said the intervention was driven by the agency’s responsibility to protect public health.

“Our responsibility is to protect the lives of the people of Abia State, and we will continue to act decisively wherever we find conditions that threaten public health,” Okereke told THE WHISTLER.

“This property has been sealed and will remain shut until corrective measures are carried out and verified by our officials.

“We are determined that Aba, and indeed every city in Abia State, will be known for good environmental and sanitation standards,” he assured.

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The significance of the enforcement goes beyond the property itself.

Human waste improperly stored or disposed of can contaminate the immediate environment, pollute water sources and create conditions conducive to the spread of disease.

In densely populated urban areas, the consequences can extend far beyond individual households.

This is why sanitation enforcement in Abia under the administration of Alex Otti is increasingly becoming an essential component of urban governance.

The state government has voted that Abia like any other city cannot sustainably pursue economic growth, attract investment and improve residents’ quality of life while allowing hazardous waste management practices to flourish.

Aba, one of Abia’s major commercial centres, presents an especially important environment for such interventions. Its dense population, commercial activity and expanding urban footprint make effective waste and sanitation management critical to public health and the city’s overall development.

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ASEPA’s latest intervention also comes against the backdrop of another serious incident involving unsafe sewage evacuation.

At another residential area, the agency previously sealed a property after two men, identified as 39-year-old Bassey from Akwa Ibom and 44-year-old Thompson from Enugu, died while manually evacuating an underground septic tank.

The deaths served as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with unregulated and unsafe sewage evacuation, which the agency reminded residents warning and assuring them that things are about to change.

Following the incident, ASEPA warned property owners against engaging manual sewage evacuators and cautioned residents against emptying or channelling septic waste into public drains and roads.

The agency also warned that offenders could face sealing of their properties, arrest and prosecution.

Taken together, the two interventions point to a broader enforcement strategy rather than isolated actions on the part of the Abia government.

The agency said it is sending a message that environmental compliance cannot be treated as optional, particularly where sanitation practices pose direct risks to human life.

Okereke described the approach as deliberate and proactive.

“We are being deliberate and proactive. Where we find violations, we will act, and where property owners cooperate and meet our standards, we will support them every step of the way,” he said.

That emphasis on both enforcement and compliance support is significant.

Effective environmental regulation is rarely achieved through punishment alone. That’s the point the Abia government is pushing to residents and wants to ensure it becomes part of their daily lives.

Sustainable sanitation requires a combination of enforcement, public education, accessible waste-management systems, responsible property ownership and cooperation between residents and regulatory authorities.

The Abia government, realising these, is carefully applying the necessary policies to ensure a clean state.

It is involving landlords and property owners in its environmental policy realising their important role in the system. Their responsibility extends beyond collecting rent to ensuring that buildings provide safe and sanitary living conditions for occupants, a practice the government through applicable laws is applying.

The government is also pressing residents to understand that improper sewage disposal can create consequences that ultimately affect the wider community.

ASEPA’s commendation of landlords, residents and property owners already maintaining proper sanitation standards therefore points to another dimension of the campaign – environmental protection works best when the government and citizens see themselves as partners.

The agency has said the seal on the affected property will only be lifted after officials verify that the necessary corrective measures have been completed.

The recent actions by ASEPA provide an opportunity to strengthen the culture of compliance across Aba and other cities in the state.

The discovery of more than 100 bags of human waste in a residential property may be shocking, but the larger lesson is clear: unsafe sanitation cannot be allowed to become normalised.

For ASEPA, the message is equally clear. Where environmental violations threaten public health, enforcement will follow.