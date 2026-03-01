‘His Blood Will Fuel Change’ — Gumi Warns Killers Of ‘Martyr’ Khamenei

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Controversial Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has described late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a martyr who died in jihad and warned those responsible for his death to brace for consequences.

Gumi described Khamenei as a symbol of justice whose death would inspire change across the Muslim world.

He wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: A lucky soul, he died in Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere. His blood will fuel the change in the ummah.

“He stood firmly for Justice and didn’t hide in bunkers. For those who killed him or assisted in killing him, let us see what they will live to do in this world.

In a separate post, the cleric said, “In Jihad, a martyr is buried with his blood, he’s not washed nor prayed upon…”

Iran earlier declared 40 days of mourning and seven days of public holiday following Khamenei’s death.

The announcement was made on state television on Sunday after authorities officially confirmed the development.

United States President Donald Trump, who had earlier announced Khamenei’s killing in a post on Truth Social late Saturday, described the late Iranian leader as one of the most evil people in history and said his death represented justice for Iranians, Americans and others around the world who had suffered under his leadership.

Trump added that the development presented the greatest opportunity for the Iranian people to reclaim their country.