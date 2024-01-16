‘Continue Development Of Abia’ — Umuahia North Councillors Urge Otti After Supreme Court Victory

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a show of unity and support, the councillors of Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, led by Chief Victor Ikeji (Kpakpando Gburugburu), have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Governor Alex Otti on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Acknowledging the complexity of the legal challenges faced by the governor, the councillors emphasized that the victory goes beyond a personal triumph, saying it’s a win for the people of Umuahia North and the entire people of the state who share in the governor’s vision for repositioning Abia State.

Advertisement

In a joint statement, the Umuahia North councillors said,

“The legal challenges you faced were undoubtedly complex and demanding, but throughout the process, you displayed remarkable resilience, grace, and unwavering faith in the democratic process. Your victory is not just a personal triumph; it is a victory for the people of Umuahia North and the entire state who believe in your vision of repositioning Abia State.

“We, the Councillors and the Mayor of Umuahia North have witnessed firsthand your dedication to improving the lives of Abians. Your focus on infrastructure development,

workers’ welfare and healthcare has resonated deeply with our communities, and we are confident that you will continue to prioritize these areas in the years to come.”

The representatives extended their unwavering support and pledged to collaborate closely with Governor Otti’s administration to implement the vision for a brighter future for all residents.