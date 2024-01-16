Oyo Gov’t Says Explosion At Ibadan ‘Uncommon’ As Residents Panic

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was panic in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, as multiple explosions rocked the Bodija area of the state on Tuesday night.

A resident of the area identified simply as Orire said the explosion affected people at Adeyi Avenue, Diminos and KFC, amongst others.

She said, “People were injured as a result of the multiple explosion. We don’t know the cause of it till now. One of my cousins is affected by the explosion and he is presently at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital for treatment. He was rescued by government officials.”

A video seen by THE WHISTLER shows victims of the explosion being carried way in a white Hilux van for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has sued for calm, assuring residents of their safety.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyedele, said: “Residents of Ibadan and immediate environs experienced an uncommon explosion at about 8pm this evening.

“There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the incident.

“All security service chiefs including para military chiefs and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to reign in the spillover from the explosion.

“His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde therefore implores citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after.”

Meanwhile, the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained while filing this report.