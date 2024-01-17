Nations Cup: Namibia Stun Tunisia In Group E Opener

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Namibia earned a shocking 1-0 win over Tunisia in a Group E encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

The Brave Warriors recorded their first-ever in the history of the competition against Tunisia to cap off a memorable night.

Namibia have participated in three editions of the competition in 1998, 2008 and 2019 and the manner at which their first win came will live in their memories for years.

Tunisia struggled to make their superiority count and joined the long list of big teams who have failed to win against less-fancied opponents in Ivory Coast.

Deon Hotto beat the offside trap to bundle home the winner in the 88th minute which broke the hearts of the North Africans.

Both sides clashed in the Nations Cup for the first time and it was also the first time Namibia would come out victorious against Tunisia, having lost all their previous games.

Earlier in the day, Burkina Faso needed a late penalty from Bertrand Traore to beat Mauritania 1-0 in Group D.

Namibia will face South Africa on Sunday, while Mali will take on Tunisia on Saturday.