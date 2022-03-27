Convention: New Twist As APC Subjects National Women Leader Position To Voting Process

By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon

In a dramatic turn of events, the All Progressives Congress will subject the National Woman Leader’s position to voting process after last minute change.

When it appeared that the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Ms Betta Edu, had been confirmed and issues around the position resolved, a fellow contender Ms Mary Ekpere called for a contest at the last minute.

Mary EEkpere, National Women Leader aspirant

The change of heart has forced the organisers to quickly begin a process of election.

President Muhammadu Buhari had called for consensus as one of the options of producing members of the party’s National Working Committee in the convention.

