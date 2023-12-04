COP28: IGP Affirms Commitment To Renewable Energy, Announces Tree planting, Street Lights Others To Curb Crime In Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force has affirmed its commitment to renewable energy through tree planting, lighting up communities and police stations and to create an illuminated and secure environments.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun made the commitment while addressing delegates and global partners at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Advertisement

Delivering his speech, the IGP highlighted the significant strides to be made by the Nigeria Police Force in environmental sustainability through the Nigeria Police Green Initiatives (NPGI).

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the police, Muyiwa Adejobi on Monday, said the core mission of NPGI aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and contribute to a more environmentally friendly society.

The statement read partly: “The IGP emphasized the crucial role law enforcement plays in ensuring a safer and more sustainable future and called for collective support to address climate challenges.

“Recognizing the global shift towards sustainable energy, the IGP highlighted the Police Force’s active involvement in facilitating energy transition initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint.

Advertisement

“As part of a key developmental strategy, the IGP announced initiatives such as tree planting in all Police commands and formations, using gas to drive Police patrol vans…

“A continuous campaign for renewable energy initiatives in Nigeria, and a strategic approach to light up communities and police stations aims to create well-lit and secure environments, contributing to a reduction in crime rates and fostering community development.”

Notable attendees at the event included the Executive Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago; the Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Adefoluke Adefolure, and the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

The IGP seized the opportunity to call for continued support and collaboration from stakeholders, governments, and communities to collectively address environmental challenges and advance sustainable initiatives in Nigeria.