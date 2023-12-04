COP28: FG To Electrify PHCs By 2027 To Tackle Climate Change Impact on Healthcare

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to provide clean electrification solutions for thousands of Primary Healthcare Centres (PCs) under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund by 2027 to address the climate-health nexus.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate made this announcement at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Climate and Health Ministerial Main event on Monday via his X handle( formerly known as Twitter).

Emphasising the significance of sustainable health infrastructure, Pate outlined measures to combat the adverse effects of climate change on population health outcomes.

The Minister referenced the Sustainable Energy For All (SEforALLorg), and the United States Agency for International Development(USAID), report on “Powering Healthcare Roadmap for Nigeria,” revealing that 40 per cent of Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in Nigeria lack reliable electricity.

This deficiency, he noted , hampers the delivery of basic healthcare services, affecting millions across the country.

“I announced bold initiatives to solarize –(the process of transitioning to solar energy), all public tertiary hospitals in the country in phases over 4 years through the deployment of large-scale solar plants and battery energy storage systems.

“Provide service-specific, clean electrification solutions OR Clean, facility-wide sustainable electrification for thousands of #BHCPF PHCs by 2027 as part of our sector-wide approach,” he stated.

Recognizing the interplay between climate and health, Pate noted the government’s plans to enhance climate resiliency in collaboration with various sectors, and “Strengthen surveillance and early warning systems for health threats and climate-linked threats.”

He said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to increasing domestic financing for health, emphasising the need for resources to scale up climate and energy transition interventions.

“We are forging a path to a more sustainable environment, better health, and wellbeing for all Nigerians, stressing the importance of “Strong collaboration with our development partners and friends will be catalytic to achieving these targets. Also, bold leadership, smart and scaled financing, effective governance and accountability will be very critical.”