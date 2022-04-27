Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Extraordinary Rendition Suit To 12th May

The Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, Wednesday, adjourned the extraordinary rendition suit filed on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by his special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, to 12th May, 2022.

It would be recalled that when the matter came up for hearing for the first time before the Federal High Court in Umuahia on March 25th, 2022, the court had on its own motion directed the parties to address it (the court) on whether it has territorial jurisdiction or not based on the fundamental rights violations alleged against the Federal Government of Nigeria which occurred in Kenya.

At that last hearing, the court had adjourned the matter for hearing the parties on their written addresses on the territorial jurisdiction to the 27th of April, 2022.

Today’s adjournment followed the failure of the respondents, namely the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the president and the attorney general of the Federation, to file the address on point of law as was directed by the court on March 25th, 2022.

Barrister Amos Enoch, leading other lawyers from the office of the Attorney General who appeared for the three respondents, pleaded with the court to grant the respondents an extension of time to file their written addresses.

The court granted their request and adjourned the matter for hearing on the written addresses of the parties to 12th May, 2022.

THE WHISTLER reports that the originating suit filed by Barrister Ejimakor is seeking for the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, unlawful disappearance, his right to fair hearing and his right against unlawful expulsion otherwise known as extraordinary rendition.

Among the reliefs sought by Barrister Ejimakor are an order of court prohibiting the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu on the strength of the unlawful rendition; his repatriation to his last place of abode abroad or to his country of nationality, Britain; and N25 billion damages and an official apology.