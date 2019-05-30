Court Grants Naira Marley N2m Bail

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted bail in the sum of N2m to musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, who was arraigned on charges of cyber fraud recently.

At the bail hearing, the singer’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo apologized for his absence at the initial arraignment on May 20 due to heavy down poor.

Ojo urged the court to accept the bail application Prima Facie based on the presumption of his innocence in accordance with Section 162 (1).

Advertisement

Ojo argued that as a celebrity, a liberal approach is taken in hearing the bail application.

The EFCC counsel, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, however, argued that it is not the temporary release of the singer that mattered but the final judgment.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant accelerated hearing rather than bail.

Advertisement

He added that since the lawyer of the defendant said the defendant is a celebrity, then his actions and inactions have a multiplier effect on youths in the entire federation.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo who presided over the bail hearing after listening to the defense and prosecution arguments granted the singer bail to the sum of two million Naira with two sureties.

Advertisement

The judge said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10 while the other surety must own a landed property in Lagos State.

He adjourned the commencement of the trial to October 22, 23 and 24.

Naira Marly was arrested by the economic and financial crime commission(EFCC) on Friday, May 10, 2019, over alleged cybercrimes and fraudulent activities.

According to the EFCC, the singer committed the offenses on different dates including Nov. 26, 2018, Dec. 11, 2018, and May 10.

The commission alleged that the musician used Access Card number 5264711020433662 issued to another person to obtain fraudulent financial gains.