Court Orders SERAP To Pay DSS N100m

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An Abuja High Court sitting in the FCT has ruled that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) defamed the State Security Service (SSS), otherwise known as the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court ordered SERAP to pay N100m in damages.

Justice Yusuf Halilu delivered the judgment in a defamation suit filed by the SSS against SERAP, with two SSS operatives, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, joined as co-claimants.

The SSS filed the suit in October 2024, accusing SERAP of falsely claiming that its operatives invaded the organisation’s Abuja office in September of that year. The claimants said the allegation was widely shared on social media and picked up by several major Nigerian media organisations.

In his ruling, Justice Halilu held that the key issue was whether the claimants proved defamation. He noted that SERAP did not challenge the plaintiffs’ evidence presented under oath.

The judge stated that defamation involves exposing a person to hatred or ridicule, and that libel is actionable only if the publication is false and damaging.

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The judge referenced social media posts tendered as exhibits on 21 March 2025 by SSS officer Sarah John, which showed that SERAP published statements about the officers.

The court also addressed the argument that the officers were not named in the publication. Justice Halilu ruled that although SERAP did not mention names, the physical description used in the publication was sufficient to identify the officers, noting that the description matched the claimants in court.

He found that the publication suggested the officers occupied SERAP’s office unlawfully and harassed staff, portraying them as acting without authority and lacking professional character.

“The publication clearly injured the claimants in their profession,” the judge stated.

The court further ordered SERAP to publish a formal apology in national dailies and on television.

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The plaintiffs had originally sought N5bn in damages.

In September 2024, SERAP had alleged that SSS operatives stormed its Abuja office shortly after it wrote to President Bola Tinubu demanding a probe into alleged corruption at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and a reversal of the fuel price hike.

The SSS, in response, filed a suit in October 2024, with two of its officers joining as co-claimants. It said the allegation damaged their professional reputation.

The SSS denied the invasion claim entirely.

SERAP is yet to respond publicly to the judgement.