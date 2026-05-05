Obi Should Have Fixed LP Crisis, Not Walk Away – Datti-Ahmed

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Former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has criticised Peter Obi’s exit from the party amid its internal crisis, describing it as not a sign of good leadership.

Baba-Ahmed, who was the running mate to Obi in the 2023 elections, also expressed doubts that northern voters would support a political alliance between Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that on Sunday, THE WHISTLER reported that Obi and Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of ongoing opposition realignments.

Speaking to journalists on Monday after defecting to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Baba-Ahmed said his position was personal, noting that he still maintains a good relationship with both politicians.

He disclosed that he had earlier advised Obi to engage Kwankwaso and other opposition leaders as part of preparations for the 2027 elections, adding that he suggested the recent alliance between the former governors.

His words: “As much as possible, I try to avoid names of anybody at this stage or the politics of anyone. But it is very unlikely that the north will rally around Obi and Kwankwaso.

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“I did say that I feel guilty because I was the one who told Peter Obi on the 31st of January 2024 in John Woods’ hotel. After asking him a few things, I told him, ‘Your excellency, from this point there is Kwankwaso, there is el-Rufai, and there’s another person. I would like to suggest you approach them.

“The business that I do now, which started around 2011, I was planning as far back as 1996, and if in 2024 you cannot plan for 2027, I’m sorry I cannot continue to be with you.

“So they are going together now with Kwankwaso; it’s my idea… Will it work? I think it’s a big question. We’ll wait and see,” he added.

He further queried why Kwankwaso did not support Obi during the 2023 elections, asking what had changed in the political equation, adding that there could be a possible leadership conflict between the alliances.

“You have a vice-president that is older than you in age, education, political profile, and many other things. Who is going to be the president, actually?,” he asked.

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On Obi’s departure from the Labour Party, Baba-Ahmed insisted the former Anambra governor should have remained to resolve the party’s internal crisis.

“Someone who got a Labour Party ticket so easily should have stayed to fix the problems of the Labour Party, however difficult they were.

“I stood and I earned the wrath of many because I said, ‘Come and reconcile’ in the Labour Party, only for me to hear and read that my former leader says wherever there is a quarrel, he will walk away. So, there’s a quarrel in Nigeria; you’ll walk away? These are things that don’t add up.

“A leader must be firm. However gentle you are as a leader, you must be willing to fight… If you’re not ready to fight, don’t even come out; stay in your house.

“You are going into politics, which is a contact sport, and in a country like Nigeria that is diverse and heated, you don’t want to argue? then this is not your game,” he insisted.