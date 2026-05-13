BREAKING: N33.8bn Fraud: Ex-Power Minister Mamman Gets 75-Year Sentence

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…He Was Living Large While Nigerians Suffered Darkness—Judge

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to 75 years imprisonment for money laundering and fraud involving N33.8bn in public funds.

Justice Omotosho sentenced Mamman on each of the 12 counts and ordered that the sentences run consecutively without option of fine.

He received seven years each on 10 counts, three years on count four, and two years on count five, amounting to a total of 75 years.

The judge however allowed the payment of a N10m fine on count four.

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The court additionally ordered the forfeiture of foreign currencies recovered from the convict alongside four Abuja properties linked to him.

Justice Omotosho directed all security agencies to work with Interpol to secure Mamman’s arrest, with the sentence taking effect from the date of his arrest.

Mamman was absent during sentencing just as he had been during his conviction. His lawyer told the court he had lost contact with his client and could not reach him by phone.

The Whistler had earlier reported that Justice Omotosho convicted Mamman in absentia on May 7 on all 12 counts, ruling that the EFCC established his culpability beyond reasonable doubt. The court found he paid $655,700, equivalent to N200m, for Abuja property in cash without going through a financial institution, with most of the diverted funds routed through Bureau de Change operators who converted them into foreign currencies.

THE WHISTLER also reported that a second arrest warrant was issued against Mamman on May 11 by Justice Maryann Anenih of the FCT High Court, where he faces separate charges of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence involving N31bn also linked to the Mambilla Power Project.

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Mamman, who served as Minister of Power under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021, had recently purchased an APC governorship nomination form to contest the 2027 Taraba State governorship election before going into hiding after his conviction.

“Rather than creating a legacy to tackle the epileptic power supply in the country, the defendant was living large at the expense of ordinary citizens. Little wonder that Nigerians have remained in darkness till today,” Justice Omotosho said.