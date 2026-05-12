Court To Deliver Judgment In Chinese Illegal Mining Trial

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Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled July 13, 2026, to deliver judgment in the high-profile case involving eight Chinese nationals and two others accused of illegal mining activities in Nigeria.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date on Tuesday after prosecution and defence counsel adopted their final written addresses.

Prosecution counsel Adeola Adedipe, SAN, urged the court to convict the defendants, while defence lawyer Oladimeji Ekengba asked for their discharge and acquittal. The defence also filed a reply on points of law on May 11.

The case, prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation, centres on alleged illegal quarrying operations at a site in Lokpaukwu community, Umuchieze, in Abia State’s Umunneochi Local Government Area.

The defendants are accused of carrying out mining activities without lawful authority on land covered by Quarry Lease No. 22284QLS, which belongs to Jinloys Nigeria Limited.

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The eight Chinese nationals named in the charges are Shen Yongchan, Mo Baixian, Xiao Bin, Huang Xu Fa, Ma Bingli, Yang Jian, Le Peiyin, and Que Wenyong. They are standing trial alongside Nigerian Hiyk Edward Desmond and Wanda Quarry Company Limited on three counts under the Miscellaneous Offences Act. The alleged offences span from October 19, 2022, to June 24, 2024.

The trial has drawn attention amid growing concerns over illegal mining by foreign nationals in Nigeria, which often leads to environmental degradation, loss of revenue, and community conflicts.

Authorities have intensified crackdowns on unregulated mining operations in recent years as part of efforts to sanitise the solid minerals sector.

During proceedings, the defendants earlier filed a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case. Justice Omotosho dismissed the application, ruling that a prima facie case had been established. The defence then opened its case and called a sole witness from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The court adjourned the matter to July 13 for judgment, though an earlier date remains possible if the registrar notifies the parties.