COVID-19: 220m Doses Of J&J Vaccine To Arrive Africa But Company Wants Nigeria, Others To Approve Use

By the middle of 2021, about 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid- 19 vaccine will arrive Africa for onward distribution to African Union member states, which Nigeria is part of.

J&J, in a press release on Monday, disclosed that its vaccines would be available for use if respective governments approved it.

The deal was entered between the company and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

In addition, it said that the doses for Africa could go up to 400 million by the end of 2022.

“Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company), has entered into an agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to make available up to 220 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate to African Union’s 55 member states with delivery beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

“AVAT also has the potential to order an additional 180 million doses, for a combined total of up to 400 million doses through 2022. The availability of the vaccine candidate is subject to its successful approval or authorization by the national regulatory authorities of AU member states,” it stated.

Some African countries are already administering doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, Alex Gorsky, said that the distribution of its own vaccine would contribute to the global effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, Johnson & Johnson has recognized that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and we have been committed to equitable, global access to new COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our support for the COVAX Facility, combined with supplementary agreements with countries and regions, will help accelerate global progress toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said as quoted by the company’s statement.