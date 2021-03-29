Seyi Shay, Twitter Users Lock Horns Over Condemnation Of Nigerian Idol Contestant

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria’s artist Seyi Shay’s has been condemned for her harsh criticism and judgement after a 17 year old contestant performed at the Nigerian Idols show.

The singer who is one of the judges of the show alongside Obi Asika and DJ Sosay burst into laughter after the yet to be identified young lad finished his performance at the last episode of Nigerian Idols which happened on Sunday, March 28.

In her judgment she said, “Somebody lied to you. Somebody told you to come here and audition. You should go back and tell them that they aren’t your friend because that was not a good audition. You have a sweet-talking voice and it comes out in your singing voice but your performance is terrible.

“You are never going to make money being a singer. I love you, you are so sweet but you are not a singer. You are not a singer. For -, hit me up, we could talk but that singing, it is not going to work. Sorry, Darling.”

Her fierce judgment over the contestant performance brought mixed reactions on social media as several Nigerians are of the opinion that her feedback was cruel and aggressive towards the teenager.

Below are some reaction gathered from Twitter over Seyi Shay’s comments.

@aproko_doctor Seyi Shay should have tried the sandwich approach, Praise first, Criticize, Praise them again. That’s how to give feedback. Eg: nice voice, I think your performance could be better if trained, once again, nice voice. How you say a thing matters also.

@Whataremelons1 Na artiste wey get career deserve dragging oo…sheyi shay’s career is a deadbeat!!!

@Engr_Series Simon Cowell told Jennifer Hudson at American Idols season 3 that “This is a prize for those who sing and not for those who shout”, babe went on to win Oscar, BAFTA, SAG, 2 Grammys (6 nominations). Seyi Shay no be God.

@Oye440 No cap but there’s actually a “Seyi Shay” in most Nigerian women who find themselves in top positions in this country

@MarkOtabor Simon Cowell created the highly successful television show franchises ‘The X Factor’ & ‘Got Talent’ which became so popular in the U.S. and the U.K. that it led to spin-offs in several other countries all over the world, you are trying to compare this man’ to Seyi shay?

@soloboiofficial That Talented Guy don wake up again Victory hand Never give up Bro Fisted hand. Thunder fire Seyi Shay!

However, in her response, Seyi Shay said “I’m feeling like #JudgeJudy right now. You either LOVE her OR you HATE her, and that’s quite ALRIGHT! Either way, Thanks for the #1 trend tweeps.”