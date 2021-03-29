Investors’ Apathy Persists For Non-Interest Financial Instruments As SEC Seeks Patronage

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Non-Interest segment of the Nigerian capital market is still facing challenges of low patronage despite the implementation of the Nigerian Capital Masterplan.

Apart from investors’ apathy, the segment is still facing the issue of innovation, awareness, acceptance and coverage.

The Director-General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda said these on Monday in an opening remark during a 4-day Executive Programme on Non Interest (Islamic) Capital Market Products and Basic Accounting Treatment.

The event was organised by Islamic Financial Services Board based in Malaysia, and the Auditing and Accounting

Yuguda described the non-interest capital market sector in Nigeria as one that is unique and full of potentials to facilitate the objective of deepening the financial system and spurring the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Yuguda said the recent sovereign issuances of Sukuk by the Nigerian Debt Management Office, which were all oversubscribed, stresses the need to enhance the SEC’s regulatory capacity.

The SEC DG added that the Sovereign Sukuk issuances set the benchmark for other corporate bodies to issue Sukuk for various developmental activities.

He said the SEC’s quest for in-depth knowledge for Non-Interest Capital Market products, operations, and services is further underscored by the recent increase in market activities such as the entrance of more assets managers, investment advisers, Real Estate Investment Trusts, advisory experts to provide new asset classes for Nigerian investors.

He said, “It is worthy of note that whilst the Non-Interest Capital Market sector in Nigeria is nascent and unique, it is a market full of potential to facilitate the objective of deepening the financial system and spurring the growth of our economy.

“Thus, as you are aware, the SEC in its efforts to deepen the Nigerian Capital Market developed a 10-year (2015 – 2025) Master plan with various strategic recommendations, one of which is to drive the Non-Interest Capital Market segment of the market to enable it contribute not less than 25 per cent to the total market capitalization.

“Although, we can confidently report some remarkable achievements recorded in the segment, six years into the implementation of the Master plan, the Non-interest Capital Market (NICM) segment is still facing challenges in terms of innovation, awareness, acceptance and coverage.

“These challenges underscore the need to provide focused training, capacity building and vigorous stakeholder engagement and awareness programs.”

Yuguda expressed the confidence that the IFSB and OOAIFI have assembled subject matter experts for the training to ensure that the SEC not only gains the requisite knowledge on the Non-Interest Capital Market segment but also optimally leverages the global experiences of the facilitators to guide it in facilitating the development of the sector.

“As we kick start the programme, I urge all participants to participate fully and leverage this golden opportunity to learn from the experts and cross fertilize ideas, as capacity building is fundamental to enabling this sector” he added.