COVID-19: Boss Mustapha, Lai Mohammed, Others Receive AstraZeneca Vaccine

As the exercise to vaccinate active frontline health workers continues, about 14 members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 have been administered their first shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The team was inoculated at the PTF press briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, right after its Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, received his shot of the vaccine.

They include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Health, Osagie Ehanire; Environment, Muhammad Mahmood; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyema, and World Health Organisation Representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo.

Others include Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu;

SGF Director of Press, Willie Bassey; Permanent Secretary (General Services Office in OSGF), Maurice Nnamdi; and former Permanent Secretary GSO, Olusegun Adekunle.

Others are the Permanent Secretary (Political, OSGF), Andrew Adejoh; PTF National Incident Manager, Dr Mohammed Mukhtar; Director-General and Chief Executive Officer for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu and Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department (NCDC), Elsie Ilori.

Also, four journalists who were considered critical frontline workers were also vaccinated.