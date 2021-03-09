Traders, Motorists Flee From Market As Ondo NURTW Members Clash Again

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Traders and residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital have fled the popular Oja Oba as members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed again.

The Tuesday morning clash came barely two days after factions of the same union clashed at Owode area of the state capital leaving some persons injured.

Members of the NURTW were said to have used weapons like cudgels, broken bottles and cutlass in Tuesday’s confrontation which left some persons injured.

Vehicles were reportedly vandalised by the rampaging members of the union whose activities have been suspended by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

One of the traders at the market, Mrs Nkem Ijendu, told our correspondent that the cause of the fight was not immediately known but said many traders huriedly closed their shops and fled from the area.