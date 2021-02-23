COVID-19: Males More Infected Than Females In Nigeria — Survey

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A seroprevalence survey conducted to ascertain the occurrence of disease in a population has proven that COVID-19 infection is higher among males than females in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) conducted the survey in Lagos, Enugu, Nasarawa and Gombe States, between September and October 2020, to ascertain the gender that is more susceptible to COVID-19.

The survey showed that in Gombe, it was 10 percent male versus seven percent female; In Nasarawa 21 percent in male compared to 17 percent in female.

In Enugu, the result showed that the infection was higher by 28 percent in male than 18 percent female, while in Lagos, the result was 23 percent in male and 17 percent in female.

The NCDC said the population sample was between persons aged 18-64 years.

The agency also discovered that the prevalence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies in Lagos and Enugu states was 23 percent.

“19 per cent in Nasarawa State, and 9 per cent in Gombe State. This means that as many as 1 in 5 individuals in Lagos, Enugu and Nasarawa State would have ever been infected with SARS-CoV-2. In Gombe, the proportion is about 1 in 10,” the NCDC said.

The agency added that the rates of infection are higher than those reported through the national surveillance system while its spread in the surveyed state is wider than is obvious from surveillance activities.

The agency said the situation was surprising for COVID-19, given that a majority of those infected do not have any symptoms.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General, NCDC, noted that the survey would help to understand the burden of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria.

Seroprevalence surveys are used to ascertain the occurrence of a disease in a population by assessing the presence of antibodies in individuals who have had the disease, and it is done by testing blood samples in randomly selected households.

The country has so far recorded 152,616 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,862 fatalities.