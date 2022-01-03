Covid-19: Seven States Register 573 New Infections–NCDC

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
covid-19
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered six additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday .

The centre also recorded 573 new infections across 7 states of the federation.

The public health institute made these known via its official website, noting that the 573 new infections increased the total number of confirmed cases to 24,3450.

The agency noted that the fatality toll in the country now stood at 3,039, with 215,352 cases discharged.

Lagos State topped the Sunday figures with 281.

Others are; Benue (202), Kano (61), Borno (20), Jigawa (5), Edo (2), and Oyo (2)

