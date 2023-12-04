Cross River To Get Disability Commission As Gov Otu Appoints PWDs As Aides

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has revealed plans to establish a disability commission during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) event in Calabar.

The event which happened on Sunday, aimed to address challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) and foster inclusivity within the state.

In his address at the event organized by Wife of the Governor, Rev. (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, Governor Otu emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the PWD community.

He also announced the appointment of three PWDs as a Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant, and Special Assistant, alongside others who will oversee the operations of the upcoming commission.

Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring fairness and justice for individuals with disabilities, emphasized the importance of empowering PWDs, and pledged to create an environment where they are not taken advantage of.

“I am happy that we are looking at disability, not as a challenge. I want you to know that the government is ready to touch this particular segment of our society.

“Our People’s First manifesto includes all. And for those that are a bit more vulnerable, we give them even more.

“This administration will set up a disability commission. We have three appointments for persons with disabilities; Special Adviser to the Governor, Senior Special Assistant, and Special Assistant as well as others that will run the commission.

“Our promise today is to make sure you forget what has happened. Life is not about how you are, but rather how you take yourself, how you honour yourself, and how you carry yourself.

“We will make sure nobody cheats you. We will always do what is right by the disability community,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

Also speaking, the Cross River First Lady reassured the PWDs of ongoing government support and encouraged them to acquire skills for meaningful contributions to society.

She presented various aids, including wheelchairs, crutches, essential commodities, and cash gifts, to support different clusters of PWDs.