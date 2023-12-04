NAF Denies Airstrike That Killed Mass Civilians In Kaduna

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied conducting air operations in Kaduna State after reports claimed a mass death of civilians on Sunday.

No fewer than 30 people were reportedly killed after an erroneous military air operation in the state.

The NAF denied responsibility for the operation, claiming that it had not carried out any air operations within the state and its environs in the last 24 hours.

A statement signed by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet read partly: “The news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.

“Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and its environs in the last 24 hours.

“Also, note that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the North western region of Nigeria.

“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports.”