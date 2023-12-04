How Gunmen Allegedly Used Asokoro Landlord To Kidnap Neighbours, Demand N20m

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some residents in the Asokoro Extension area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have explained how armed men stormed the area and used a landlord to gain access to fellow landlords.

The incident occurred at about 11 pm on Sunday after a landlord was captured by the assailants sitting on the veranda of his residence. With a gun pointed at his head, he was asked to take them to his neighbours’ residence.

The armed men subsequently gained access to two houses and reportedly abducted the landlords.

A few hours later, the armed men contacted the families of the victims and reportedly demanded N10 million ransom from each family.

All pleas to step down the ransom were said to have failed as the assailants insisted on the full payment.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh could not be reached as of press time.