Crude Oil Thieves Caught In Rivers As NSCDC Destroys Illegal Refinery

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed an illegal refinery setup in the Egbede area of Onelga LGA, Rivers State.

Two suspects, Joseph Peter from Delta State and Evans Okorie from Imo State, were arrested in connection with the illegal refinery.

They were arrested by operatives of the Special Intelligence Squad of NSCDC’s Commandant General.

According to CSC Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the NSCDC spokesman, items recovered from the suspects include one motorcycle, eight cooking pots, a welding tongue, and a bottle of crude oil, among others.

In their separate confessional statements, both suspects admitted their involvement in running the illegal refineries and revealed the names of alleged accomplices.

“The first suspect, Joseph Peter confessed to his deep involvement in running an illegal refinery and also mentioned Jeff and Biggi as his accomplices. Those are still at large. Evans Okorie, the other arrested suspect also mentioned his cohorts as; Nkenji, Bethel, and Sylvester. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices,” a statement issued by Afolabi read.

NSCDC noted that efforts were being made to apprehend the named accomplices.

Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of NSCDC, said the Corps remains determined to combat oil theft, illegal petroleum dealings, and pipeline vandalism.