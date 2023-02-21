Cubana Chief Priest To Sponsor Education Of Teenager At Obi Rally Who Dropped Out Of School To ‘Push Truck’

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has promised to see a teenage boy, Yusuf Alami, who stood in front of a moving convoy at the Lagos rally of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, through school up to tertiary Institution.

Advertisement

Cubana Chief Priest made this known on Monday via his Instagram handle when he posted a picture of himself and Alami.

According to the socialite, Alami dropped out of school at JSS 2 (Junior Secondary School) to push truck for his family to survive.

Sharing a picture of himself and the boy, Cubana Chief Priest wrote, “Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take him and his family out of the trenches.

“Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck and do offloading jobs. So, I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his tertiary institution.

“Obidients you guys are champions, you guys made a nobody somebody, you guys made the poor rich, you guys are really the change we are talking about.

Advertisement

“On election day, let’s go out to vote and also protect our votes so we can perfect all that we started.”

He further expressed appreciation to the people that sent the teenager boy money after he posted his picture on Instagram, holding his bank account details.

“Thanks to everyone who sent Yusuf money, money will never lack from wherever it came from. That poor obident yusuf is now in a better place not just him but his entire family. God bless us all, God bless the federal republic of nigeria🇳🇬 don’t forget peter obi is coming !!!,” he wrote.

Luck shone on Yusuf after his photo where stood in front of Obi’s Lagos campaign rally and raising his hands in support of the LP candidate trended on social media.

Yusuf AAlami stands in front of Peter Obi’s convoy during the LP Candidate’s campaign rally in Lagos

Advertisement

On that day, one Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, a pilot, posted on Instagram that he would like to send the sum of N100,000 to Yusuf.

“This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock! I see hope for common persons coming back again!”

Also, Cubana Chief Priest reshared Onukwubiri’s post and promised to change his story.

He wrote, “Me too I go like send am better thing. His life gotta (has to) change.”