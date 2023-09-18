Cult Clash: Four Dead, Seven Arrested In Ogun

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A cult clash in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State has led to the death of four persons, while seven have been arrested.

According to reports, the cult clash which started on Friday, was between the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

In response to this, the Ogun State Police Command in Sagamu conducted a successful raid in collaboration with the VGN (Vigilante Group of Nigeria) on Sunday.

Following the operation, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said that seven suspected cultists were arrested, adding that investigations led to the recovery of a firearm, three live cartridges, and a criminal charm.

“Upon receiving the information, the Area Commander swiftly mobilized more personnel to the scene in order to prevent the clash from escalating and to apprehend the cultists involved. As a result, seven suspected cultists were arrested, and further investigations led to the recovery of a firearm, three live cartridges, and a criminal charm. The individuals apprehended were Asaiye Omolaja, Azeez Nofiu, Mathew Adewale, and Bolaji Ogunkemaya. It is worth noting that Bolaji Ogunkemaya was found with the four deceased persons in the same room where the killings occurred. One individual, Wasiu, managed to escape before the authorities arrived.

“During the raid, Bolaji Ogunkemaya provided critical information, stating that their leader, known as Azubuike aka Better, had been arrested by the Area Commander a fortnight ago. This information underscores the commitment of the police to dismantle these criminal networks.l,” Odutola said.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, visited Sagamu on Monday morning to assess the situation firsthand and profile all the suspects apprehended.

“CP Mustapha sternly warns all cultists in Ogun State that their activities will no longer be tolerated. He has declared a zero-tolerance policy towards senseless killings and vows that none of these cultists will go unpunished.

“With the restoration of normalcy in Sagamu and the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies, it is evident that the authorities are committed to maintaining peace and security in Ogun State,” Odutola added.