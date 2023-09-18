‘Dorman-long Bridge In Good Condition’ – FG Allays Fears Of Structural Defect On Lagos Bridge

239 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has allayed fears of structural defects on the Dorman-long bridge in Lagos State, saying that the bridge is in good condition and fit for use.

A video making the rounds on social media indicates that a section of the bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

But reacting on Monday, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, said in response to the video being circulated online, the Lagos State field headquarters engineers inspected the bridge to ascertain the veracity of the claim, adding that during which it was discovered that the section of the bridge is in good condition.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Works has been drawn to a video being circulated on social media, indicating that a section of Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

“In response to this, the Lagos State Field Headquarters Engineers led by the Federal Controller of Works of the Ministry on Monday 18th September, 2023 inspected the bridge to ascertain the veracity of this claim.

“During the inspection, it was discovered that this section of the bridge is in good condition as the bridge bearings at that location and all other locations along the bridge were noticed to be in healthy and serviceable conditions & only a negligible portion of the parapet wall was found to be damaged and this does not affect the structural stability of the bridge,” Kesha said.

She urged the general public to put their mind at rest and continue using the bridge.

“To this end, we wish to inform the general public that the Dorman-long bridge is in good condition and fit for use. Thus, the general public should put their mind at rest and continue to enjoy the use of the bridge with peace of mind,” Kesha added.