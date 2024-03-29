Two ‘One Chance’ Robbers Nabbed In Ogun

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two members of a four-man ‘one chance’ robbery gang have been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State.

The suspects identified as Aliu Oyetola and Seyi Afolabi were arrested by the Sango Ota police operatives after a hot chase along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Advertisement

Their arrest followed a report by a female victim who was robbed on March 23, after she boarded their Toyota Corolla taxi at Ijako market, on her way to the Itori area of the state.

It was gathered that the victim was dispossessed of her smart phone worth N85,000, N123,000 withdrawn from her account through a POS machine, and a cash sum of N105,000, before she was pushed out of the vehicle.

This was disclosed on Friday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola.

“A Four man gang of one chance robbery were given a hot chase by the Sango Ota police operatives and 2 amongst them were arrested.

Advertisement

“This was done following a report by a victim on the 23rd of March, 2024. The victim boarded a Toyota Corolla taxi at Ijako market, going to Itori, with four men surreptitiously posed as fellow passengers in the said taxi.

“While on the way, the said men robbed the victim of her valuables, by forcefully dispossessing her of her smart phone valued at Eighty five thousand naira (N85,000), money realized from POS machine sale, worth one hundred and twenty three thousand naira (N123,000), and a separate cash sum of one hundred and five thousand naira (N105,000) and subsequently pushed her out of the car and fled,” Odutola said in a statement.

“Acting on the report, the DPO Sango Ota Division gave his surveillance team a matching order to be on the look out, and unravel the perpetrators of the crime.

“Policemen from Sango Division intensified their efforts , and other two fleeing suspects were apprehended on the 28th March, 2024 when a team of surveillance policemen were on a routine patrol around the same route in Itori, having gotten details of their Toyota Corolla operational car, on sighting the policemen, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran into different directions, th crack police operatives gave them a hot chase and they succeeded in arresting the duo of Aliu Oyetola ‘m’ 35yrs and Seyi Afolabi ‘m’ age 40yrs,” she stated.

According to the spokesperson, a blue Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg No: GGE 659 FR, was recovered, adding that the suspects have made confessional statements and are cooperating with the police by giving useful information that would lead to the arrest of other fleeing members.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Anti robbery section of the state criminal investigation department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.