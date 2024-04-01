Fifteen-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted In Ogun

207 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 15-year-old girl has died of electrocution at Olomore housing estate in the Abeokuta area of Ogun State.

The incident happened around 11:50 pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that the girl, identified as Miracle Ogbonna, had gone to fetch water in the well in the estate when the power supply was suddenly restored in the process of fetching the water.

The teenager was electrocuted by a naked cable of the pumping machine placed inside the well.

She was rushed to a hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed her dead.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, said investigation has commenced and the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue.

“A cases of electrocution was reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Lafenwa by one Onyekachi Silas “m” of Olomore housing estate Abeokuta.

“Onyekachi narrated to the DPO that his younger brother called him on phone on the 31/03/24 at about 23:50hrs that one Miracle Ogbonna “f” 15 years, who is also the brothers wife younger sister , and residing with them.

“He further stated that there was a power outage in the house, and Miracle went to the Well to fetch water. In process of Miracle fetching water, power was restored by IBEDC.

“Miracle was tragically electrocuted by a naked cable wire of the pumping machine imbedded in the Well. She was rescued and rushed to Rose Hospital, where the duty doctor confirmed her dead.

“No further details yet, about the negligent circumstances of imbedding a naked wire into a Well.

“Investigation has commenced and the corpse have been deposited at Oke Lantoro morgue,” Odutola said in a statement on Monday.