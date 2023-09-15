Cultists Clash As Stray Bullet Kills UNIZIK 100-Level Student

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 100-level student in the Department of medical laboratory Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has been killed by suspected cultists.

The victim, identified as Uche Joevita Chigozirim, who just gained admission into the school died after she was hit by a stray bullet at Miracle Junction in Ifite, Awka on Thursday night.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity, said, “This girl Uche Joevita Chigozirim, a 100-level Student of the faculty of health Science was killed yesterday evening by a stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the UNIZIK environment and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“Please let the Inspector-General of Police help us with a checkpoint around the Ifite area of UNIZIK because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture we are almost used to. It’s really sad.”

The lifeless body of the student was lying at the crime scene and covered with banana leaves at the time of filing the report.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga described the incident as unfortunate, saying the police were already working with eyewitnesses to identify the perpetrators and possibly arrest them.

He said, “It is very unfortunate, preliminary information reveals that the incident is cult-related and we are already working with eyewitnesses to identify the perpetrators and possibly arrest them. Meanwhile, police operational positioning has been improved within Awka and patrols intensified.”