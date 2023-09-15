Five Feared Dead As Truck Falls On Commercial Vehicle In Anambra

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

About five persons have been feared killed and two others injured in a tragic road accident that occurred at Odumodu Junction along the Nteje-Awka Expressway, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The accident which occurred on Friday morning involved two vehicles, a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus with registration number XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with registration number T-19094LA.

It was gathered that the container of the truck fell on the commercial bus while the driver was trying to navigate through the failed portion of the road.

The commercial vehicle was said to be coming from Awka and heading to Onitsha before the accident occurred around 7:30am. The victims were said to be mostly from the commercial vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the acting Sector Public Education Officer for Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, told journalists that the probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to the failed portion of the road.

She said, “Ten people comprising three male adults, seven female adults were involved in the crash. Five female adults were killed while male adults and two female adults sustained varying degrees of injuries and one male adult was rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje took the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya for medical attention, while the dead victims were taken to Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before deposition at New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

“As of the time of this report, the sector commander in collaboration with the unit commander in Nteje is making efforts to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathised with the families of the dead victims and prayed for their repose souls, he also wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged motorist to drive with caution and be observant of their environment when driving. Drive to Arrive Alive.”