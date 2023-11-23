Culture Of Silence Made Sexual Harassment To Thrive — ICPC 

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has urged students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria not to be afraid of reporting issues pertaining sexual harassment to the Commission.

According to the Commission the culture of silence has allowed sexual harassment to thrive.

The charge was given by the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Clifford Oparaodu during a one-day sensitization workshop on Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institutions held at the ICPC’s headquarters on Wednesday

Oparaodu noted that one of the major challenges militating the fight against sexual harassment in tertiary institutions is lack of reportage from victims due to fear of stigmatization or further victimization.

He said ICPC is working tirelessly to ensure that with sensitization and appropriate policy implementation, this culture would gradually change.

He said: “It is pertinent to note that unlawful benefits are not always pecuniary, and it is disheartening that sexual gratification has become a form of “illegal tender” in many institutions.

“Staff have been found to use their office to demand and receive sexual benefits from other staff and students in exchange for good grades or other favours.

“Unfortunately, due to the fear of stigmatisation or further victimisation, many targets of such demands find themselves forced to succumb, in order to avoid dire consequences and denial of benefits to which they may ordinarily even be entitled.”

While reeling out some of the initiatives ICPC had executed to tackle Sexual Harassment, Mr. Oparaodu stated that the Commission had developed two Model Policies for Basic Schools (Primary and Secondary Schools) and Tertiary Institutions.

He said: “At the close of the Project early this year, the Commission undertook to continue the vision by ensuring that the Model Policies are approved by the relevant authorities, widely circulated and publicised. It is in line with that undertaking that a series of workshops commenced after approval of the Policies by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“A team was set up in the Commission called the Sexual Harassment and Abuse Response Team (SHART) to co-ordinate investigation, prosecution of cases and enlightenment activities on Sexual Harassment. vi. Several reports relating to Sexual Harassment have been received and investigated by the Commission and prosecution is being carried out in some notable and identified cases.”