Anambra Women Go Naked, Demand Removal Of Deputy Police Commissioner

Nigeria
By The Whistler

Anambra women, today, went naked in protest for the removal of the State’ Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The viral video showed the women chanting ‘DC must go’, DC must go’. However they did not disclose the offence the DC committed.

They also carried placards condemning increasing murder, criminal and cult cases in the state.

In the midst of the chants, the women were seen removing their wrappers and completely going naked for about four minutes before cladding their clothes back.

The state police command is yet to react to the development as at the time of filing this report.

